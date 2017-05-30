Kroger Recalls Macadamia Nuts and Sponge Cake Dessert Cups

The Kroger Co. announced the recall of its Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. A supplier reported the product may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Kroger, Bakers, Gerbes, and Dillons stores operating in the following states are included in this recall: Ohio, Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri.

The product comes in a 12 ounce, clear plastic package marked with an expiration date of May 02, 2018 stamped on the side. Kroger has removed the following item from store shelves and initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled Class 1 products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Product UPC Code Size Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts 11110-02478 Sell By:

May 02 2018 12 oz.

In addition, Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups–Yellow Sponge Cake (6.5 oz., 6 Pack) sold in its retail stores because it contains undeclared milk. Although milk is listed in the ingredient statement, milk is not included in the “Contains” statement.

This recall was initiated because Kroger was notified of this issue by a customer who consumed this product. One customer illness has been reported at this time.

All stores operating under names Kroger, Owen’s, Pay Less, Scott’s, Gerbes, Ruler Foods, Dillons, Baker’s, Food4Less, and Jay C, located in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Kroger is recalling the following item: