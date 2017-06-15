Kroger Expands Recall of Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts Due to Listeria

The Kroger Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, today announced it has expanded the recall of its 12 oz. packages of Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

In May, Kroger was informed by the supplier that the macadamia nuts used in this product may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Routine sampling of a different item produced by the supplier for another company revealed positive Listeria monocytogenes results, and a subsequent investigation of the manufacturing environment discovered a contaminated piece of equipment.

The product comes in a 12 oz., clear plastic package marked with expiration dates of: Dec. 09, 2017, March 02, 2018, March 03, 2018, or April 07, 2018 stamped on the side. The product was distributed between Dec. 9, 2016 and June 13, 2017. Kroger has removed the following item from store shelves and initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Product UPC Code Size Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts 11110-02478 Sell By:

Dec. 09 2017

Mar. 02 2018

Mar. 03 2018

Apr. 07 2018 12 oz.

Kroger has expanded this recall to include all stores nationwide under the following names: Kroger, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Fred Meyer, Fry’s, King Soopers, City Market, Smith’s, Dillons, Baker’s, Gerbes, Jay C, Ruler Foods, Pay Less, Pick ‘N Save, Copps, Metro Market, Owen’s, and QFC.