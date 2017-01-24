King’s Pastry Recalls Cakes Due to Undeclared Allergen

King’s Pastry Canada is voluntarily recalling the following cakes because the products contained tree nut (hazelnut) allergens that were not listed on the product labels.

The products can be identified by the following UPC codes and net weight:

685961100381 Tuxedo Bar Cake 12×4 1050 g. 685961101234 Tuxedo bar Cake 12×4 1050 g. 685961101357 Chocolate Bar Cake 12×4 1050 g. 685961103092 Bakewell Desserts Chocolate Lava Cake 4×4 4 oz. (113 g.) 10685961100814 Cappuccino Carnival Cake 2.0 kg. 10685961100913 Mango Carnival Cake 2.5 kg.

The Tuxedo Bar Cake and Chocolate Bar Cake are packaged in a clear rectangular semi-rigid plastic dome with a black base. The Chocolate Lava Cake is packaged in a clear square-shaped rigid plastic container sealed with a plastic film, then packaged in a square-shaped thin cardboard box. The Cappuccino Carnival Cake and Mango Carnival Cake are packaged in a cardboard tray and are only sold in cafeterias. The purchase dates of this recall involves any products purchased before Jan. 1, 2017.

The products were distributed to retail stores and food services in Illinois, Hawaii, Massachusetts and New York. The firm received one complaint associated with the consumption of the product.