Kettle Cuisine Recalls Chicken Soup Due to Undeclared Allergens

Kettle Cuisine, LLC, Lynn, Mass., is recalling approximately 3,096 pounds of chicken soup product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The label declares the product to be chicken soup, when it is actually an Italian wedding soup with meatballs. The product also contains eggs, milk, and wheat, known allergens which are not declared on the product label.

The chicken soup items were produced and packaged on Jan. 3, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

24 ounce cups containing “MOM’S CHICKEN SOUP” with a “USE BY” date of 02/17/17

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-18468” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Whole Foods Market locations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

The problem was discovered when a retail store noted that product labeled as “Mom’s Chicken Soup” actually contained “Italian Wedding Soup with Meatballs”.