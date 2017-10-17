Kenny’s Great Pies Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat In Buckeye Pies

Kenny’s Great Pies, Inc., Smyrna, Ga., is voluntarily recalling its 22 ounce packages of “Kenny’s Buckeye Pie” because they may contain undeclared wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled “Buckeye Pies” were distributed in retail stores in the Ohio area and have the product UPC# 7 11276 50277 7. All affected product has been removed from distribution and off store shelves. The product comes in 22 ounce, clear plastic package with a black base.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered by an employee of a retailer that the wheat containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat. Kenny’s Great Pies subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a labeling production error.