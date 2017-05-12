Food Quality & Safety

Kabob’s Acquisition Recalls Meat and Poultry Due to Listeria

Kabob’s Acquisition, Inc., Lake City, Ga., is recalling approximately 5,946 pounds of turkey and ham sandwich products which included a non-meat ingredient that was recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes.

The Monte Cristo (turkey, ham, cheese, on French toast) sandwiches were produced from May 1, 2014 through Feb. 1, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

  • 13.25-lb. bulk cases containing 200 “Kabobs MONTE CRISTO TURKEY BREAST, HAM AND CHEESE SANDWICH” in shrink wrapped plastic trays and bearing case codes: PM14E27, PM14H14, PM14J10, PM14E01, PM14E12, PM14E13, PM15C26, PM15E06, PM15G23, PM14L18, PM15A08, PM15C26, PM15K20, PM16B08, PM16B09, PM16F22, PM16F24, and PM17B01.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-6640” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional locations in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas.

The problem was discovered when Kabob’s Acquisition was notified by their French toast ingredient supplier that the French toast used in the sandwich products was recalled due to potential Lm contamination.

 

