Kabir’s Bakery Issues Allergy Alert Due to Undeclared Milk

Kabul’s Bakery, Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling “Kabir’s Bakery Cinnamon Twist“ and “Kabir’s Bakery Cinnamon Raisin Danish” in four ounce plastic packages, all container codes, due to the presence of undeclared milk.

The recalled “Kabir’s Bakery Cinnamon Twist” and “Kabir’s Bakery Cinnamon Raisin Danish” were distributed in retail stores throughout New York City.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Market food inspectors and subsequent analysis by food laboratory personnel. Lab tests revealed the presence of milk in the “Kabir’s Bakery Cinnamon Twist.” Per President Kabir, the “Kabir’s Bakery Cinnamon Raisin Danish” also contains milk. Milk is not declared on both product’s labels.