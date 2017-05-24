John Morrell and Co. Recalls Beef Franks Due to Metal Contamination

John Morrell and Co., a Cincinnati, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal.

The beef franks items were produced on Jan. 26, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.

16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 296” on the side of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received three complaints of metal objects in the beef frank product packages. The establishment notified FSIS on May 19, 2017.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products.