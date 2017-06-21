JFC International Issues Missing English Label and Allergy Alert for Seasoning

JFC International Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., is voluntarily recalling a rice seasoning product because it was found to be missing the English Product Label for sale in the U.S. In addition, due to the missing English label, the product has undeclared Wheat, Soybean, and Fish (Bonito) allergens.

The products were distributed between 06/19/16 and 06/19/17 to retail stores and other food service operators in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.

JFC International is recalling the following product: Futaba Sesame Hijiki Rice Seasoning, 2.29 ounces, 4 902533 023173 barcode.

The Futaba Sesame Hijiki Rice Seasoning comes in a glass bottle, with a yellow label.