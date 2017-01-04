J.M. Smucker Recalls Cat Food Due to Low Levels of Thiamine

The J.M. Smucker Co. conducts voluntary recall on certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

The issue was discovered by the quality assurance team during review of production records at the manufacturing facility.

Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. Thiamine is essential for cats.

Affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, 2017.

The affected production includes the following: