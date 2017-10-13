J & B Sausage Recalls Beef Products Due to Plastic Materials

J & B Sausage Company, Inc., doing business as J Bar B Foods, Waelder, Texas, is recalling approximately 12,816 pounds of fully cooked shredded beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic.

The Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Shredded Beef with BBQ Sauce items were produced under the H-E-B label on Sept. 16, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

28-oz. trays of H-E-B Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Shredded Beef with BBQ sauce with a use by date of Dec. 15 2017.

16-oz trays of H-E-B Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Shredded Beef with BBQ sauce with a use by date of Dec. 15 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 7066” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Texas.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 11, 2017 when J Bar B Foods received notification from their consignee that a consumer complaint had been received regarding foreign material, specifically plastic, in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.