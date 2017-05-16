Italian Gluten Free Food Issues Allergy Alert for Baked Cheese Lasagna

Italian Gluten Free Food CL, Merrick, N.Y., is recalling its 15 ounce packages of “Chef Luca’s LASAGNA AL FORNO BAKED CHEESE LASAGNA” because they may contain undeclared egg.

The product comes in a 15 ounce black and goldish yellow in color cardboard/paper sleeve with a picture of the product and stating Chef Luca’s LASAGNA AL FORNO “Gluten Free” and “All Natural,” No Preservatives, Lower Calorie, Lower Cholesterol marked with the following lot number(s).

Product Code: CL-LAS

Lot Number 0387 – Expiration Date: (02/07/2018)

Lot Number 0527 – Expiration Date: (02/21/2018)

Lot Number 0547 – Expiration Date: (02/23/2018)

Lot Number 1147 – Expiration Date: (04/24/2018)

The recalled product was distributed in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Washington D.C. through distributors and KeHe Distributors, River Valley Foods, Wegmans, H.E.B. stores, and Uncle Giuseppe’s retail stores.

The firm received one report of anaphylaxis on or about May 12, 2017. Individual was treated and released.

The recall was initiated immediately upon discovering that an individual became ill. Egg containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of eggs. Production of this product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.