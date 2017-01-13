Hy-Vee Voluntarily Recalls Candy Products Due to Salmonella

Hy-Vee, Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling several candy trays because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Palmer Candy Company announced a limited recall of certain chocolate products after it was informed by its supplier, Valley Milk Products LLC, that a milk powder ingredient used in a compound chocolate coating has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The voluntary recall includes selected products produced between Oct. 20, 2016, and Dec. 9, 2016, and shipped by Palmer Candy Company to grocery, convenience store, and wholesale customers nationwide for repackaging.

The candy trays were distributed to all of Hy-Vee’s 242 grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The product comes in a plastic container with a clear lid. The sell-by date range for all items is between Jan. 26, 2017 and Feb. 23, 2017. The sell-by date can be found at the top of the product label.

Out of an abundance of caution Hy-Vee has decided to recall all candy trays that include products in the recall.

Below is the product description, size, and UPC number that can be found on the label of each candy tray that is being recalled.