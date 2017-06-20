House of Thaller Recalls Pine Nut Hummus Products Due to Listeria

House of Thaller, Knoxville Tenn., is voluntarily recalling selected 10 ounce packages of Hummus with Pine Nut Topping as an ingredient supplier has notified them that their ingredient has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

These products were distributed nationwide through various grocery retailers from April 18, 2017 to June 13, 2017, and in Canada on April 20, 2017.

The products come in 10 ounce, clear, round plastic cups with a clear or colored plastic lid:

Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts – clear lid edge

Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping – white or beige striped lid edge

Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts – solid black lid edge

In June, House of Thaller was notified by HVF, Inc., an ingredient supplier, of a recall involving Roasted Pine Nuts. HVF, Inc. supplied the Roasted Pine Nuts used to create the Topping/Garnish for selected varieties of Hummus with Pine Nut Topping. Routine sampling of a different item produced by the supplier for a different company revealed positive Listeria Monocytogenes findings. HVF, Inc. is recalling all products made in their facility during the time of the potential contamination.

To check your product for this recall, refer to the lot code printed on the top of the cup. The lot code will begin with a “USE BY” date followed by the letter “W” and a seven digit code. The information to reference when checking your product against the recall list is as follows: