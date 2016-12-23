House-Autry Mills Recalls Cornbread and Biscuit Mixes Due to Salmonella

House-Autry Mills, Inc. is voluntarily recalling limited quantities of House-Autry Buttermilk Cornbread Mix, House-Autry Buttermilk Biscuit Mix, and House-Autry Cheese Biscuit Mix as a precaution because one of the company’s third-party ingredient suppliers, Franklin Farms, had purchased milk powder from Valley Milk Products, Inc. This milk powder is potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

FDA inspections found that quantities of Valley Milk Products’ bulk milk powder contained Salmonella. According to Franklin Farms, testing has proved that no pathogenic bacteria have been found in the powdered milk product supplied to House-Autry Mills, and in addition, when consumers follow the preparation instructions, there is no risk because the heat kills potential Salmonella. However, it is out of an abundance of caution the company has decided to recall products produced from the specific lot received from that ingredient supplier.

The following products are affected by the recall: