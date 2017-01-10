Hostess Brands Recalls Holiday Twinkies Due to Salmonella

Hostess Brands, LLC is voluntarily recalling its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies because of a recall by Blommer Chocolate Company of the confectionary coating used on the Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies product. The confectionary coating contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC due to a concern of Salmonella contamination.

This recall applies only to the White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies (UPC 888109111571), which were only sold in multipack boxes (9 individually wrapped cakes in a box). The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the U.S.