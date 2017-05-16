Horton Fruit Co. Recalls of Fresh Spinach Due to Listeria

The Horton Fruit Co., Inc. (“Horton”) of Louisville, KY is voluntarily recalling select bags and containers of fresh spinach because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The company was alerted to the potential of contamination by their supplier partners, and is conducting a subsequent internal investigation.

The company has ceased distribution of the affected product as Horton continues their investigation as to what caused the problem. This recall is being undertaken with the knowledge of the FDA.

Products were distributed in North Carolina, Illinois, Kentucky, and West Virginia and distributed through retail stores, wholesale, and food service distributors.

Specific information on how to identify the product is summarized below: