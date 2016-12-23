Herr Foods Recalls Potato Chips Due to Salmonella

Herr Foods Inc. is announcing a voluntary recall of Smoked Chipotle flavored Kettle Cooked Potato Chips under the Herr’s Brand and Smoke Dried Chipotle flavored Kettle Cooked Potato Chips under the Peddler’s Pantry Brand. These products were flavored with Chipotle seasoning that contained a milk ingredient manufactured by Valley Milk Products LLC. The milk ingredient is being recalled due to a potential risk of Salmonella contamination.

Although no lab tests have confirmed the presence of Salmonella in these products and no illnesses have been reported, Herr’s is voluntarily issuing an immediate recall of these products in conjunction with FDA guidance with an abundance of caution and with adherence to strict quality standards of Herr Foods Inc.

The lot number is located on the front of the package in the upper right hand corner. The UPC number is located at the lower right hand corner of the back panel of the package. Product was distributed nationwide through grocery and other retail stores. These products were sold as individual bags.