Herbalife Recalls Protein Bars Due to Undeclared Fish Allergen

Herbalife International of America, Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain lots of its Protein Bar, Peanut Butter, because the product may contain a trace amount of fish gelatin, which was added to the product as part of a flavoring ingredient provided by a third-party supplier. The amount of gelatin in the finished product is extremely low (approximately 0.02%). The gelatin is a highly processed collagen from fish skin, which contains a negligible amount of parvalbumin, a fish allergen.

The product was distributed in the U.S. from 6/30/2016 to 4/7/2017, exclusively to individual independent distributors as 14-pack cartons. Lots numbers affected are 066539A11, 066553A11, 066601A11, 066660A11, 066688A11, and 066691A11.

 

