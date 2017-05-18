Henning’s Recalls Colby Jack Cheese Due to Pasteurizer Malfunction

Henning’s Cheese, Kiel, Wis., is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of its Colby Jack cheese due to a temporary pasteurizer malfunction. Due to the malfunction, verification of proper pasteurization is not possible.

About 1,000 pounds of product were distributed statewide. Consumers should only be concerned with Colby Jack cheese sold on or after April 10, 2017 in 1- and 2-pound blocks. The product will contain a date code of 1007 on a small label on the bottom of the cheese block.