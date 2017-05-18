Food Quality & Safety

Henning’s Recalls Colby Jack Cheese Due to Pasteurizer Malfunction

Henning’s Cheese, Kiel, Wis., is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of its Colby Jack cheese due to a temporary pasteurizer malfunction. Due to the malfunction, verification of proper pasteurization is not possible.

About 1,000 pounds of product were distributed statewide. Consumers should only be concerned with Colby Jack cheese sold on or after April 10, 2017 in 1- and 2-pound blocks.  The product will contain a date code of 1007 on a small label on the bottom of the cheese block.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Whitepapers

View More Whitepapers »

Digital Editions

Prefer reading our publications digitally? The digital issues are replicas of our print publication and available to view free of charge.

View Digital Archive »

On-Demand Webinars

View More Webinars »