Harris Teeter Recalls Caesar Wrap for Undeclared Fish

Harris Teeter, LLC, Matthews, N.C., is issuing a voluntary recall of Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap because it may contain undeclared anchovy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recall applies to:

Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap (UPC: 72036-95828) that was prepared in the deli department of various Harris Teeter supermarkets in multiple states. All code dates.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product ingredients statement did not declare the presence of fish. Upon discovering the issue Harris Teeter promptly removed the product from its in-store delis.

