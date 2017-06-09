Happy Sprout Recalls Soybean Sprouts Due to Listeria

Happy Sprout Inc., Springfield, Va., is voluntarily recalling all packages of soybean sprouts because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The following products are being recalled by the firm.

1-lb bags of soybean sprouts in clear plastic bags labeled “GOODSEED Soy Bean Sprouts” “Keep Refrigerated” with a UPC Code of “21111 10035” produced on or after May 1, 2017. 2-lb bags of soybean sprouts in clear plastic bags labeled “GOODSEED Soy Bean Sprouts” “Keep Refrigerated” with a UPC Code of “21112 58772” produced on or after May 1, 2017. 10-lb bags of soybean sprouts in black plastic bags labeled with a sticker “GOODSEED Soy Bean Sprouts” produced on or after May 1, 2017.

These items were distributed to retail stores in Virginia, Maryland, and New Jersey.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine surveillance sampling by the Virginia Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Program and subsequent testing by the Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in sampled product.