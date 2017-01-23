Hans Kissle Recalls Ready-To-Eat Chicken Due to Processing Deviation

Hans Kissle Company, LLC., Haverhill, Mass., is recalling approximately 6,348 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products due to a potential process defect, resulting in the potential survival of bacterial pathogens in the products.

The microwavable ready-to-eat chicken bowl items were produced on various dates from Dec. 1, 2016 through Jan. 16, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

16-oz. (1-lb.) lidded bowls containing Roche brand “R Kitchen Sweet & Sour Chicken.”

16-oz. (1-lb.) lidded bowls containing Roche brand “R Kitchen General Tso’s Chicken.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7573” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a single grocery store chain (Roche) in the Boston, Mass. area.

The problem was discovered by FSIS personnel during routine in-plant verification activities.