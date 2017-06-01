Hannaford Supermarkets Issues Allergy Alert on Greek Pasta Salad

A.S.K. Foods, Inc., Palmyra, Penn., is voluntarily recalling one lot of Hannaford Supermarkets’ TASTE OF INSPIRATIONS GREEK PASTA SALAD Net Wt. 10 ounce because it may contain undeclared milk.

The recalled Greek Pasta Salad was distributed and sold at Hannaford Supermarkets in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

The recalled product was packaged in 10 ounce clear plastic containers having a label that states Taste of Inspirations Greek Pasta Salad on the lid. The recalled product has a code on the lid that states “SELL BY: 6-5-17 3649-1” and is marked with UPC 25439 98423 on the side/bottom label.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that certain packages of the recalled product contained an ingredient and nutrition label from another product [Taste of Inspirations Classic Red Skin Potato Salad] that did not reveal the presence of milk.