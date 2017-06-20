Hampton Farms Expands Recall to Ava’s Brand Products Due to Listeria

Hampton Farms is expanding its voluntary recall to include Ava’s Brand Organic Roasted Unsalted Cashews and Ava’s Brand Organic Roasted Unsalted Almonds distributed only in New Jersey. This is the result of a recall expansion from Hampton Farms’ supplier, Hudson Valley Foods, Inc., Highland, N.Y., advising Hampton Farms that ingredients sold to the company have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Although test results of ingredients on hand at Hampton Farms were negative for Listeria, Hampton Farms is recalling this item out of an abundance of caution.

All affected distributors and retail customers have been notified, and the affected products are being removed from store shelves. Combined, fewer than 650 units of Ava’s Brand Organic Roasted Unsalted Cashews and Ava’s Brand Organic Roasted Unsalted Almonds products were offered for retail sale in New Jersey.

This announcement applies only to the Ava’s Brand Organic Roasted Unsalted Cashews and Organic Roasted Unsalted Almonds product listed below and does not include any other items or the same item outside of this lot code:

Ava’s 8 oz. Organic Roasted Unsalted Cashews

UPC 8-10111-01036-8

Lot# 11817 Exp 4/28/18

Lot# 12617 Exp 5/1/18

Lot#15917 Exp 6/5/18

Ava’s 8 oz. Organic Roasted Unsalted Almonds

UPC 8-10111-01032-0

Lot#10217 Exp 4/10/18