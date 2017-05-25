Hail Merry Recalls Tart Party Pack Due to Labeling Error

Hail Merry LLC, a plant-based snack food company, voluntarily recalls its Meyer Lemon Mini Miracle Tart Party Pack of 6 from the market due to a labeling error. The products contain cashews as listed on the “Ingredients” label, however the “Contains” allergen warning statement does not specifically identify “cashews.” People who have an allergy to cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they do not read both the “Ingredients” and the “Contains” statements and then consume the products.

The recalled Meyer Lemon Mini Miracle Tart Party Packs of 6 have been distributed nationwide in retail stores. The recall was immediately initiated by Hail Merry after receiving a consumer complaint and identifying the labeling error.

Tart Party Pack can be identified by a bright yellow sleeve reading “Meyer Lemon Mini Miracle Tarts” and wrapped around a black tray containing six miniature lemon tarts. Net weight is listed as 4.65 oz. on the front of the sleeve, and the UPC code 816247010876 on the back.

Hail Merry has ceased distribution of the affected inventory as of May 19, 2017. New packaging with a modified “Contains” allergen warning statement has already been created, and the product will again be placed in distribution in the next few weeks.