H-E-B Recalls Bakery Products Due to Salmonella

In cooperation with Dawn Food Products, Inc., H-E-B is issuing a voluntary recall for certain bakery products made with Valley Milk Products LLC’s High Heat Nonfat Dry Milk Powder. As part of a larger recall affecting several retailers, Valley Milk Products has recalled the affected product, which was supplied to H-E-B for use in bakery products.

Product is being removed because there is potential it could be contaminated with Salmonella. The issue was discovered through FDA routine sampling.

The recall affects product sold in H-E-B and Mi Tienda in-store bakeries in Texas and Mexico, including the following: