H-E-B Recalls Bakery Products Due to Salmonella

In cooperation with Dawn Food Products, Inc., H-E-B is issuing a voluntary recall for certain bakery products made with Valley Milk Products LLC’s High Heat Nonfat Dry Milk Powder. As part of a larger recall affecting several retailers, Valley Milk Products has recalled the affected product, which was supplied to H-E-B for use in bakery products.

Product is being removed because there is potential it could be contaminated with Salmonella. The issue was discovered through FDA routine sampling.

The recall affects product sold in H-E-B and Mi Tienda in-store bakeries in Texas and Mexico, including the following:

PRODUCT UPC
FRESH STRAWBERRY BOSTON – FRZ 22784100000
FRESH STRAWBERRY BOSTON CAKE 22784000000
BOSTON WITH FRESH FRUIT 22729100000
BOSTON SUNDAE CAKE 22948600000
*BOSTON CHOC/FUDGE ICED 22729000000
BOSTON SUNDAE CAKE CHOCOLATE 22942100000
BOSTON SUNDAE CAKE–FREEZER 22937100000
SCR MADE 8 IN BOSTON W/FR STBR 22635200000
HLDY CHOC FUDGE BOSTON SPIDER 22763400000

 

 

