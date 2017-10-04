H-E-B Meat Plant Recalls Poultry Products Due to Undeclared Allergens

H-E-B Meat Plant, San Antonio, Tex., is recalling approximately 1,150 pounds of diced chicken thighs due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product contains wheat, a known allergen which is not declared on the product label.

The raw, diced chicken thighs were produced on Sept. 22, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

1.75-lb. (approximate catch weight per package) plastic shrink wrapped packages of “MI TIENDA PARA TACOS DE POLLO CASERO SEASONED DICED SKINLESS CHICKEN THIGHS” with a freeze by -/- sell by date of Oct. 12, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7231” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Texas.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 2, 2017 when a consumer noticed an incorrect label and notified the company, which then notified FSIS.