H-E-B Expands Recall on Pistachios Due to Salmonella

H-E-B has expanded the recall on raw shelled pistachios to include “Fireside Roasted Nut Butter” produced in a limited number of H-E-B stores. The product is being removed because there is potential it could be contaminated with Salmonella. The original issue was discovered through FDA routine sampling.

The recall affects product found in prepackaged plastic containers labeled Fireside Roasted Nut Butter or in-store nut grinders specified for Fireside Roasted Nut Butter.

The expansion of the previous recall only affects:

Fireside Roasted Nut Butter, UPC 27009800000, Best By Date of 1/1/2017

The recall is limited to the following stores:

AUSTIN 5800 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78749 12400 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX 78738 6900 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX 78745 2000 Ranch Rd 620 S, Lakeway, TX 78734

HOUSTON 5895 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77057 9710 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77055