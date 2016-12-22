H-E-B Expands Recall on Pistachios Due to Salmonella

H-E-B has expanded the recall on raw shelled pistachios to include “Fireside Roasted Nut Butter” produced in a limited number of H-E-B stores. The product is being removed because there is potential it could be contaminated with Salmonella. The original issue was discovered through FDA routine sampling.
The recall affects product found in prepackaged plastic containers labeled Fireside Roasted Nut Butter or in-store nut grinders specified for Fireside Roasted Nut Butter.
The expansion of the previous recall only affects:
Fireside Roasted Nut Butter, UPC 27009800000, Best By Date of 1/1/2017
The recall is limited to the following stores:
|AUSTIN
|5800 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78749
|12400 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX 78738
|6900 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX 78745
|2000 Ranch Rd 620 S, Lakeway, TX 78734
|HOUSTON
|5895 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77057
|9710 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77055
|SAN ANTONIO
|9238 North Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249
|1150 North Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78248
|23635 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78258
