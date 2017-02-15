Guggisberg Cheese Recalls Colby Type Cheeses Due to Listeria

Guggisberg Cheese Inc. is recalling various types of Colby type cheeses and sizes due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.
The affected products were manufactured both by Guggisberg Cheese, Inc. and by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC under the Guggisberg label.
Products were manufactured between Sept. 1, 2016 and Jan. 27, 2017. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores at deli counters and deli cases located in the states of: Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Illinois, and West Virginia.
Products affected are:
|Product
|Size
(May be purchased at the deli counter in custom size)
|UPC
|Use By Dates
|Guggisberg Cheddar Horns
|20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
|June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
|Guggisberg Colby Horns
|20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
|June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
|Guggisberg Farmer’s Cheese horns
|20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
|June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
|Guggisberg Garden Vegetable Horns
|20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
|June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
|Guggisberg Marble Horns
|20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
|June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
|Guggisberg Marble Longhorn
|2/15lb
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC
|June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
|Guggisberg Pepper Jack Horns
|20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
|June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
|Guggisberg Thunder Jack Horns
|20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
|June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
|Guggisberg exact Marble Mini Rounds
|12/12 oz.
|UPC BAR CODE# 710917 361018
|June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
|Guggisberg exact Colby Mini Rounds
|12/12 oz.
|UPC BAR CODE# 710917 361025
|June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
|Guggisberg exact Pepper Jack Mini Rounds
|12/12 oz
|UPC BAR CODE# 710917 361032
|June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
|Guggisberg Cheese with Yogurt cultures deli horns
|20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
|June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
