Food Quality & Safety

Guggisberg Cheese Recalls Colby Type Cheeses Due to Listeria

Guggisberg Cheese Inc. is recalling various types of Colby type cheeses and sizes due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected products were manufactured both by Guggisberg Cheese, Inc. and by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC under the Guggisberg label.

Products were manufactured between Sept. 1, 2016 and Jan. 27, 2017. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores at deli counters and deli cases located in the states of: Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Illinois, and West Virginia.

Products affected are:

Product Size
(May be purchased at the deli counter in custom size)		 UPC Use By Dates
Guggisberg Cheddar Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Colby Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Farmer’s Cheese horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Garden Vegetable Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Marble Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Marble Longhorn 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Pepper Jack Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Thunder Jack Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg exact Marble Mini Rounds 12/12 oz. UPC BAR CODE# 710917 361018 June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg exact Colby Mini Rounds 12/12 oz. UPC BAR CODE# 710917 361025 June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg exact Pepper Jack Mini Rounds 12/12 oz UPC BAR CODE# 710917 361032 June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Cheese with Yogurt cultures deli horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Whitepapers

View More Whitepapers »

Digital Editions

Prefer reading our publications digitally? The digital issues are replicas of our print publication and available to view free of charge.

View Digital Archive »

On-Demand Webcasts

View More Webcasts »