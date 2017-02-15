Guggisberg Cheese Recalls Colby Type Cheeses Due to Listeria

Guggisberg Cheese Inc. is recalling various types of Colby type cheeses and sizes due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected products were manufactured both by Guggisberg Cheese, Inc. and by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC under the Guggisberg label.

Products were manufactured between Sept. 1, 2016 and Jan. 27, 2017. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores at deli counters and deli cases located in the states of: Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Illinois, and West Virginia.

Products affected are: