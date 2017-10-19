Great Lakes Cheese Recalls Shredded Mozzarella Cheese Due to Undeclared Milk

Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. announced the recall of 60 packages of American Accent Shredded Imitation Mozzarella Cheese with a best by date of JUN 8 2018 because of undeclared milk allergens on its label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product involved in the recall is labeled:

American Accent Shredded Imitation Mozzarella Cheese; Size 32 oz, UPC Code 0 365148012 6, Best By JUN 8 2018

The product was sold in Bashas’, AJ’s Fine Foods, Food City, and Bashas’ Dine Markets retail stores in Arizona and New Mexico.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Great Lakes Cheese initiated the recall after company Quality Assurance personnel discovered that product containing the allergens whey and casein were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. The ingredient statement on the affected product is correct and declares that whey and casein are ingredients of the product affected by the recall.

The company has notified retailers who have purchased these products.