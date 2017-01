Grange Co-op is initiating a recall of Rogue All Purpose Rabbit Pellets in 25, 50, and 1,500 tote purchased between March 1, 2016 and Jan. 12, 2017 in southern Oregon and northern California from any Grange Co-op retail store or wholesale dealer. The recall is being initiated because samples tested by the Oregon Department of Agriculture discovered these products may contain higher than acceptable levels of vitamin D.