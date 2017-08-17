Food Quality & Safety

Grand BK Issues Recall on Fruit-Nut Mix Due to Undeclared Tree Nuts

Grand BK Corp., Maspeth, N.Y., is recalling its 14 ounce packages of “CALIFORNIA ALOHA MIX” because they may contain undeclared tree nuts (almonds, walnuts. and cashews).

The recalled “CALIFORNIA ALOHA MIX” were distributed nationwide in H Mart stores. The product comes in a 14 ounce, clear plastic package marked with “Goodies”. The product UPC code is 846034010048.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed that the tree nut containing product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of tree nuts (almonds, walnuts, and cashews).

Consumers who have purchased 14 ounce packages of “CALIFORNIA ALOHA MIX” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

