Gourmet Classic Salads Recalls RTE Meat and Poultry Due to Listeria

Gourmet Classic Salads, Inc., Lake Wall, Fla., is recalling approximately 3,236 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The ready-to-eat salad, wrap and snack items were produced and packaged from Jan. 30, 2017 through Feb. 24, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

Clear plastic container containing 1 “Turkey Pesto on Tomato Basil Wrap.”

Clear plastic container containing 1 “Steak Fajita on White Wrap.”

Clear plastic container containing 1 “Chicken Pepper Jack Wrap.”

Clear plastic container containing 1 “Chicken Caesar Salad.”

Clear plastic container containing 1 “Chef Salad.”

Clear plastic container containing 1 “Cobb Salad.”

Clear plastic container containing 1 “Chicken Caesar on Spinach Wrap.”

Clear plastic container containing 1 “Chicken Salad Snacker.”

Clear plastic container containing 1 “Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Snacker.”

Clear plastic container containing 1 “Chicken Salad Cup.”

Clear plastic container containing 1 “Pepperoni & Cheese” snack box.

Clear plastic container containing 1 “Turkey & Havarti Lettuce Wrap.”

Round black plastic bowl containing 1 “Breakfast Bowl: Italian Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Potato.”

Round black plastic bowl containing 1 “Southwest Breakfast Bowl.”

Round black plastic bowl containing 1 “Chicken Tender Bowl.”

Round black plastic bowl containing 1 “Ziti with Sausage & Cheese”.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19276” or “P-19276” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor in Florida for further distribution.

The problem was discovered when the FDA notified USDA that the firm may have produced USDA-regulated products on dates that FDA food contact surface samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or illnesses due to consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.