Gourmet Boutique Recalls Breaded Chicken Products Due to Undeclared Allergens

Gourmet Boutique LLC, is recalling approximately 294,744 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The products could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The RTE breaded chicken products were produced on various dates from February 3 to June 2, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

3.125-lb. frozen packages of “Breaded Chicken Cutlet” with lot codes J34 through J150 (for Est. number P-18799) and J53 through J153 (for Est. number P-32107).

3.125-lb. frozen packages of “All Natural Breaded Chicken Cutlet” with lot code J34 through J150 (for Est. number P-18799).

5-lb. frozen packages of “Diced Breaded Chicken Cutlet” with lot code J34 through J150 (for Est. number P-18799).

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-18799 or P-32107” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered on June 6, 2017 when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.