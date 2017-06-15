GoMacro Recalls Limited Number of Macrobars and Thrive Bars Due to Listeria

GoMacro, Viola, Wis., is recalling a limited number of MacroBars and Thrive Bars because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled MacroBars and Thrive Bars were distributed across the country and internationally via retail stores, mail orders, and direct delivery.

On June 14, 2017, GoMacro was notified by its supplier of almonds, an ingredient in specific MacroBars and Thrive Bars, that the ingredient has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The supplier notified GoMacro of this recall due to an expansion of a previous recall. No contamination has been reported to have occurred in any of these products, but in the interest of abundant caution, GoMacro is recalling the following products and lots:

Name of Product Unit Size Unit SizeBest By Dates UPC Lot Codes Coconut + Almond Butter + Chocolate Chips MacroBar 2.3 oz (65g) 1/3/2018,

1/10/2018,

1/16/2018,

1/26/2018,

2/6/2018 853555006689 3516,

3525,

3536,

3553,

3571 Coconut + Almond Butter + Chocolate Chips Mini MacroBar 0.9 oz (25g) 1/16/2018,

2/6/2018 853555006719 3537,

3570 Chocolate, Nuts & Sea Salt Thrive Bar 1.4 oz (40g) 2/6/2018,

2/9/2018 853555006504 3569,

3576 Caramel Coconut Thrive Bar 1.4 oz (40g) 2/6/2018 853555006528 3568

The lot number and best by dates are found on the side panel of the product near the UPC.

The almond supplier has recalled all products made in their facility during the time of potential contamination. The only potentially affected ingredient supplied to GoMacro was one lot of almonds. Retailers and distributors who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull these lots from their inventory and shelves.