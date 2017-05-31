Golden Temple, Swad, and Maya Flour Recalled Due to E. coli

In collaboration with the U.S. FDA, Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. announces a voluntary recall on specific production codes of Golden Temple, Swad, and Maya flour products in the U.S. due to possible E. coli 0121 contamination.

The impacted product was produced by Ardent Mills located in Saskatoon, SK Canada. Additional flour and flour products have been voluntarily recalled in Canada in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency as part of their ongoing E. Coli investigation.

Impacted product is packaged in 20 pound paper bags and was distributed nationwide to 19 distributors and two small retailers.

The below products are impacted by this recall.