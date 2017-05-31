Food Quality & Safety

Golden Temple, Swad, and Maya Flour Recalled Due to E. coli

In collaboration with the U.S. FDA, Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. announces a voluntary recall on specific production codes of Golden Temple, Swad, and Maya flour products in the U.S. due to possible E. coli 0121 contamination.

The impacted product was produced by Ardent Mills located in Saskatoon, SK Canada. Additional flour and flour products have been voluntarily recalled in Canada in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency as part of their ongoing E. Coli investigation.

Impacted product is packaged in 20 pound paper bags and was distributed nationwide to 19 distributors and two small retailers.

The below products are impacted by this recall.

Product Description  Size UPC Code  Lot Codes  Best By Date 
Maya Durum Wheat Atta Flour 20 lbs 0 20843 10001 9 6 286 548
6 287 548		 No BIUB on Bag
No BIUB on Bag
Swad Durum Atta Flour Chappati Flour 20 lbs 0 51179 16030 9 6 294 548
6 299 548
6 300 548
6 308 548		 No BIUB on Bag
No BIUB on Bag
No BIUB on Bag
No BIUB on Bag
Golden Temple #1 Fine Durum Atta Flour Blend 20 lbs 0 59000 40540 7 6 286 548
6 299 548		 Best if Use By Jan 2018
Best if Use By Jan 2018
Golden Temple Durum Atta Flour Blend 20 lbs 0 59000 41556 7 6 287 548
6 288 548
6 294 548
6 295 548
6 300 548
6 301 548
6 306 548
6 307 548
6 308 548		 Best if Use By Jan 2018
Best if Use By Jan 2018
Best if Use By Jan 2018
Best if Use By Jan 2018
Best if Use By Jan 2018
Best if Use By Jan 2018
Best if Use By Feb 2018
Best if Use By Feb 2018
Best if Use By Feb 2018

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Whitepapers

View More Whitepapers »

Digital Editions

Prefer reading our publications digitally? The digital issues are replicas of our print publication and available to view free of charge.

View Digital Archive »

On-Demand Webinars

View More Webinars »