Golden Temple, Swad, and Maya Flour Recalled Due to E. coli

In collaboration with the U.S. FDA, Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. announces a voluntary recall on specific production codes of Golden Temple, Swad, and Maya flour products in the U.S. due to possible E. coli 0121 contamination.
The impacted product was produced by Ardent Mills located in Saskatoon, SK Canada. Additional flour and flour products have been voluntarily recalled in Canada in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency as part of their ongoing E. Coli investigation.
Impacted product is packaged in 20 pound paper bags and was distributed nationwide to 19 distributors and two small retailers.
The below products are impacted by this recall.
|Product Description
|Size
|UPC Code
|Lot Codes
|Best By Date
|Maya Durum Wheat Atta Flour
|20 lbs
|0 20843 10001 9
|6 286 548
6 287 548
|No BIUB on Bag
No BIUB on Bag
|Swad Durum Atta Flour Chappati Flour
|20 lbs
|0 51179 16030 9
|6 294 548
6 299 548
6 300 548
6 308 548
|No BIUB on Bag
No BIUB on Bag
No BIUB on Bag
No BIUB on Bag
|Golden Temple #1 Fine Durum Atta Flour Blend
|20 lbs
|0 59000 40540 7
|6 286 548
6 299 548
|Best if Use By Jan 2018
Best if Use By Jan 2018
|Golden Temple Durum Atta Flour Blend
|20 lbs
|0 59000 41556 7
|6 287 548
6 288 548
6 294 548
6 295 548
6 300 548
6 301 548
6 306 548
6 307 548
6 308 548
|Best if Use By Jan 2018
Best if Use By Jan 2018
Best if Use By Jan 2018
Best if Use By Jan 2018
Best if Use By Jan 2018
Best if Use By Jan 2018
Best if Use By Feb 2018
Best if Use By Feb 2018
Best if Use By Feb 2018
