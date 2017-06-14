Golden Platter Foods Recalls Poultry and Beef Products Due to Undeclared Allergens

Golden Platter Foods Inc., Newark, N.J., is recalling approximately 31,662 pounds of poultry and beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the products labels.

The ready-to-eat turkey, chicken, veal, and beef items were produced on various dates between March 16, 2017 and June 7, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

24-lb bulk cases containing 3-lb. plastic liner retail bags of “Western Beef Fully Cooked CHICKEN TENDERS,” with case code 04952.

24-lb bulk cases containing 3-lb. plastic liner retail bags of “Western Beef Fully Cooked Chicken Patties,” with case code 04951.

10-lb bulk cases of “Golden Platter Fully Cooked CHICKEN PATTIES Breaded Nugget Shaped Patties,” with case code 21017.

24-lb bulk cases containing 3-lb. retail bags of “Western Beef Fully Cooked CHICKEN NUGGETS,” with case code 04950.

20-lb bulk cases of “Golden Platter HALAL Fully Cooked BEEF MEAT BALLS,” with case code 12012.

10-lb bulk cases of “Golden Platter HALAL Fully Cooked CHICKEN NUGGETS Breaded Nugget Shaped Patties,” with case code 21020H.

10-lb bulk cases of “Golden Platter Fully Cooked Breakfast Style Turkey Patties,” with case code 18610.

10-lb bulk cases of “Golden Platter HALAL Fully Cooked Breaded BEEF PATTIES,” with case code 11001.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 8813” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and institutional locations in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered on June 6, 2017, when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the batter and cracker meal the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.