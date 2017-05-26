Golden Gourmet Recalls Frozen Waffle and Turkey Sausage Due to Listeria

Golden Gourmet, Americus, Ga., is recalling approximately 5,248 pounds of frozen entree products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The frozen waffles with turkey sausage patty items were produced and packaged on Dec. 21, 2016, Dec. 28, 2016, Dec. 29, 2016, and Dec. 30, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

5,248 lbs. of 7.1 oz. trays with clear film in cardboard box packages containing “Waffles, Turkey Sausage Patty with Sliced Apple Seasoned w/Brown Sugar and Cinnamon” on the label, lot codes of “2016355,” “2016363,” “2016364” and “2016362,” and Use By dates of 06/21/18, 06/28/18, 06/29/18 and 06/30/18.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-51269” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions in Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The problem was discovered on May 19, 2017 when Golden Gourmet received a letter of notification from its supplier, US Foods, about products that had been recalled. Golden Gourmet notified FSIS on May 23, 2017 about the inclusion of recalled US Foods product in Golden Gourmet products.