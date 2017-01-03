Gold Medal Packing Recalls Veal Due to E. Coli O26 and O45

Gold Medal Packing Inc., Rome, N.Y., is recalling approximately 4,607 pounds of boneless veal products that may be contaminated with E. coli O26 and O45. The boneless veal and top bottom sirloin (TBS) products were produced and packaged on various dates between Aug. 16, 2016, and Oct. 25, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

60-lb. boxes containing “BONELESS VEAL”.

2,387-lb. bin containing “TBS”.

10-lb. boxes containing “HEARTLAND VEAL BONELESS LEG CUTLET”.

10-lb. boxes containing “VEAL BONELESS LEG CUTLET”.

10-lb. boxes containing “VEAL BONELESS LEG TOP ROUND CUTLET”.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17965” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The “BONELESS VEAL” and “TBS” items were shipped to distributor locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine sample testing. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.