Food Quality & Safety

Global Lamsheng Kee Issues Allergy Alert Due to Undeclared Egg

Global Lamsheng Kee Inc., Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling Frozen Fish Tofu, Frozen Fried Fish Ball, and Frozen White Fish Ball because they may contain undeclared egg.

The recall includes the following products:

Lam Sheng Kee Frozen Fish Tofu NET WEIGHT: 240g (8.5OZ)
UPC CODE: 4712757550542

Lam Sheng Kee Frozen Fried Fish Ball NET WEIGHT: 227g (8OZ)
UPC CODE: 4712757550535

Lam Sheng Kee Frozen White Fish Ball NET WEIGHT: 32.1OZ (910g)
UPC CODE: 9555123702252

These products are sold frozen. The recall includes all lots that do not declare egg on the label.

The product was distributed at retail stores in Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, Texas, Michigan, and North Carolina.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the products contain major food allergen but not declared in the packaging and it can pose a health risk to certain sensitive individuals.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company is certain that the problem has been corrected.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Whitepapers

View More Whitepapers »

Digital Editions

Prefer reading our publications digitally? The digital issues are replicas of our print publication and available to view free of charge.

View Digital Archive »

On-Demand Webinars

View More Webinars »