Global Lamsheng Kee Issues Allergy Alert Due to Undeclared Egg

Global Lamsheng Kee Inc., Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling Frozen Fish Tofu, Frozen Fried Fish Ball, and Frozen White Fish Ball because they may contain undeclared egg.

The recall includes the following products:

Lam Sheng Kee Frozen Fish Tofu NET WEIGHT: 240g (8.5OZ)

UPC CODE: 4712757550542

Lam Sheng Kee Frozen Fried Fish Ball NET WEIGHT: 227g (8OZ)

UPC CODE: 4712757550535

Lam Sheng Kee Frozen White Fish Ball NET WEIGHT: 32.1OZ (910g)

UPC CODE: 9555123702252

These products are sold frozen. The recall includes all lots that do not declare egg on the label.

The product was distributed at retail stores in Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, Texas, Michigan, and North Carolina.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the products contain major food allergen but not declared in the packaging and it can pose a health risk to certain sensitive individuals.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company is certain that the problem has been corrected.