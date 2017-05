Global Garlic Inc., Miami, Fl., is recalling 227 units of Queso Fresco/Whole Milk Cheese because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Queso Fresco/Whole Milk Cheese was distributed through retail stores in Fort Lauderdale, Fl., Miami, Fl., and Fairdale, Ky.

The cheese comes in a 16-oz. plastic bag and indicates the DE MI PAIS brand on wrapping with Sept. 19, 2017 expiration date.