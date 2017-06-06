Global Garlic Recalls Cheese Due to Listeria

Global Garlic Inc., Miami, Fl., is recalling its 16 oz. packages of Queso Fresco/Whole Milk and (Queso Fresco x LB(Barra)/Whole Milk Cheese because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, Louisiana, and South Carolina.

The cheese comes in a clear plastic package marked with a UPC No. 8-96211-00235-9 and an expiration date of Sept. 19, 2017 stamped on the side. The pound (barra) cheese weighted around 5-6 lb., with a clear plastic package, it has no UPC number and expiration date of June 17, 2017.



The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the Florida Department of Agriculture Consumer Services revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in cheese.

The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.