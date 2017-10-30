GKI Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk In Dark Chocolate

GKI Foods, Brighton, Mich., is recalling the following products:

Product Column 1 Product Column 2 Dark Chocolate Almond Dark Chocolate Banana Chips Dark Chocolate Blueberries Dark Chocolate Almond Bark Dark Chocolate Cashews Dark Chocolate Cherries Dark Chocolate Coconut Dark Chocolate Coconut Almonds Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans Dark Chocolate Cranberries Dark Chocolate Ginger Dark Chocolate Peanuts Dark Chocolate Pecans Dark Chocolate Pineapple Dark Chocolate Powerberry Dark Chocolate Pretzel Balls Dark Chocolate Raisins Dark Chocolate Ginger Snap Cookies Dark Chocolate Strawberries Dark Chocolate Turbinado Sea Salt Almonds Dark Chocolate Pretzel Nibs N/A

These products may contain an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk allergen run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Dark Chocolate Products were distributed in several states and they reached consumers through distributors and retail stores.

The products are packaged in plastic hanging and stand-up bags, plastic tubs, and cardboard boxes. No Illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Dark Chocolate Products containing the milk allergen were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the milk allergen.