Food Quality & Safety

GKI Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk In Dark Chocolate

GKI Foods, Brighton, Mich., is recalling the following products:

Product Column 1 Product Column 2
Dark Chocolate Almond Dark Chocolate Banana Chips
Dark Chocolate Blueberries Dark Chocolate Almond Bark
Dark Chocolate Cashews Dark Chocolate Cherries
Dark Chocolate Coconut Dark Chocolate Coconut Almonds
Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans Dark Chocolate Cranberries
Dark Chocolate Ginger Dark Chocolate Peanuts
Dark Chocolate Pecans Dark Chocolate Pineapple
Dark Chocolate Powerberry Dark Chocolate Pretzel Balls
Dark Chocolate Raisins Dark Chocolate Ginger Snap Cookies
Dark Chocolate Strawberries Dark Chocolate Turbinado Sea Salt Almonds
Dark Chocolate Pretzel Nibs N/A

These products may contain an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk allergen run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Dark Chocolate Products were distributed in several states and they reached consumers through distributors and retail stores.

The products are packaged in plastic hanging and stand-up bags, plastic tubs, and cardboard boxes. No Illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Dark Chocolate Products containing the milk allergen were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the milk allergen.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Whitepapers

View More Whitepapers »

Digital Editions

Prefer reading our issues digitally? Then flip through the pages of our print issues on your digital device!

View Digital Archive »

On-Demand Webinars

View More Webinars »