Giant Eagle Recalls Tilapia and Chicken Due to Undeclared Milk Allergen

Giant Eagle, Inc., Pittsburgh, Pa., has announced a voluntary recall of Market District Toasted Crumb Tilapia and Giant Eagle Toasted Crumb Tilapia sold fresh from the seafood department of its supermarkets, and Giant Eagle Breaded Chicken Breast sold in the prepared foods department, due to an undeclared milk allergen.

These items are part of national, voluntary recalls issued by the product suppliers, Slade Gorton and Co., Inc. (Tilapia) and Gourmet Boutique LLC (Chicken).

The products being recalled are as follows: