German Sausage Haus Recalls Meat Due to Processing Deviation and Staphylococcal Enterotoxin

German Sausage Haus, LLC, Camano Island, Wash., is recalling approximately 1,252 pounds of Heat Treated, Not Fully Cooked-Not Shelf Stable meat products due to a possible processing deviation that may have led to staphylococcal enterotoxin contamination.

The frozen products were produced and packaged on various dates from June 14, 2017 to Sept. 8, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

Vacuum packed (1 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Smoked Bacon” with package code “72301” and a package date of “08/18/2017.”

Vacuum packed (1 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Smoked Shank” with package code “72501” and a package date of “09/07/2017.”

Vacuum packed (1 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Smoked Fat” with package code “72131” and a package date of “08/01/2017.”

Vacuum packed (1 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Smoked Pork Lion” with package code “72232” and a package date of “08/11/2017.”

Vacuum packed (2 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Danube Smoked Sausages” with package code “71951” and a package date of “07/14/2017.”

Vacuum packed (2 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Pituaros Smoked Sausages” with package code “72051” and a package date of “07/24/2017.”

Vacuum packed (2 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Cabaj Smoked Sausages” with package code “71651” and a package date of “06/28/2017.”

Vacuum packed (2 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Backi Petrovac Smoked Sausages” with package code “71652” and a package date of “06/28/2017.”

Vacuum packed (2 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Devil Dog Smoked Sausages” with package code “71653” and a package date of “06/28/2017.”

Vacuum packed (2 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Danube Smoked Sausages” with package code “71654” and a package date of “06/28/2017.”

Vacuum packed (2 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Christmas Smoked Sausages” with package code “71655” and a package date of “06/28/2017.”

Vacuum packed (2 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Donauschwaben Smoked Sausages” with package code “71656” and a package date of “06/28/2017.”

Vacuum packed (1 each) “GERMAN SAUSAGE HAUS Smoked Ribs” with the following package codes and package dates: Package code “72231” and package date “08/11/2017” Package code “72442” and package date “09/01/2017” Package code “72511” and package date “09/08/2017”



The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “Est. 45952” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items produced were distributed for institutional use and shipped to retail stores in Washington State.

The problem was discovered on Sept. 14, 2017, by FSIS Inspection Program Personnel when they observed a possible processing deviation while reviewing records.