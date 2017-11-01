FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Poultry Products Due to Possible Listeria

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that salads with chicken meat products produced by Ghiringhelli Specialty Foods, Vallejo, Calif., may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. A recall was not requested because it is believed that all products are no longer in commerce and are past their “Use by” dates.

The ready-to-eat broccoli slaw and kale salads with chicken meat items were produced from Oct. 3, 2017 through Oct. 6, 2017. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

9.3-oz. plastic container with “TRADER JOE’S Broccoli Slaw & Kale Salad with White Chicken Meat” with use by dates of: 10/10/2017, 10/11/2017, 10/12/2017 and 10/13/2017 and lot codes of: 70327610, 70427710, 70527810 and 70627910, respectively.

The products bear establishment number “EST. P-17156” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 20, 2017 when the firm received notification from their supplier that the broccoli products used in the chicken salads were included in a U.S. FDA recall due to potential contamination with L. monocytogenes. The firm notified FSIS on Oct. 21, 2017. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.