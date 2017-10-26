FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Poultry Products Due to Listeria

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that poultry products produced by Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc., Portland, Ore., may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. A recall was not requested because it is believed that all products are no longer in commerce and are past their “Best by” dates.

The ready-to-eat kale and broccoli slaw salad with chicken items were produced from Oct. 6, 2017 through Oct. 10, 2017. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

8.75-oz. containers with “Kale & Broccoli Slaw Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast (Rib Meat)” with item #20346 and a “Use By” dates of: 10/12/17 through 10/16/17.

The products bear establishment number “P-39928” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Oregon and Washington.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 19, 2017 when the firm received notification from their broccoli supplier that the broccoli products used in the kale broccoli slaw with chicken salads were included in a U.S. FDA recall due to potential contamination with L. monocytogenes. The firm notified FSIS on Oct. 20, 2017. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.