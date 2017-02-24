FSIS Issues Health Alert on Meat Wraps Due to Listeria

The FSIS is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that meat and poultry wraps produced by JLM Manufacturing may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. A recall was not requested because it is believed that all products have been consumed and are passed their Best-By dates.

The Premo brand wraps were produced on Jan. 23, 2017 and Jan. 25, 2017 and have Best-By dates of Feb. 12, 2017 and Feb. 14, 2017. The following products subject to the public health alert are:

5 oz. plastic packages containing one “Ham & Cheddar Wrap”

5 oz. plastic packages containing one “Italian Wrap”

5 oz. plastic packages containing one “Tuscan Chicken Wrap”

The products bear establishment number “EST. 45360” or “P-45360” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the firm received notification from the cheese supplier that the cheese ingredient utilized in the meat and poultry wraps was included in an expanded cheese recall due to potential contamination with Listeria.