FSIS Issues Alert for Imported Veal Due to STEC O103

The USDA FSIS is issuing a Public Health Alert to inform consumers that approximately 424 pounds of raw veal products imported from the Netherlands may be contaminated with non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) O103. The raw boneless veal products were produced at Establishment 9EG, EKRO B.V., Netherlands, and imported by MRW Food Brokers, Inc., Owings Mills, Md. The product was derived from calves that were slaughtered on March 8, 2017 and March 9, 2017, and further processed and packaged on March 9, 2017 and March 13, 2017. In addition to issuing this Alert, FSIS has directed its personnel to detain products covered by this Alert.

Products imported to the U.S. include:

Boxes of chilled “Boneless Veal Cap” with case code of Londbos05597422 and lot code 0001.

Boxes of chilled “Boneless Veal BHS” with case code of Londbos05597426 and lot code 0005.

Boxes of chilled “Boneless Veal Inside” with case code of Londbos05597439 and lot code 0006.

Boxes of chilled “Boned In Veal Rack Chop” with case code of SELEDEL05593535 and lot code 0012.

These items were shipped to a distributor, and then further distributed to restaurants and grocery stores in Florida and Massachusetts.

The problem was discovered when an FSIS sample of the imported raw intact veal products, specifically veal stew meat, tested positive for STEC O103.